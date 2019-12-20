Morecambe's team of the decade

As the decade draws to a close we asked Morecambe fans to select their Shrimps XI based on players who had figured for the club between 2010 and 2019.
It was a decade which saw a play-off semi-final defeat, the move to the Globe Arena, and the club maintain EFL status despite a number of challenges. From the votes cast, this is the Morecambe team of the decade. Scroll through the pages for the XI.
1. Barry Roache
Keeper, captain, caretaker boss and keeping coach. His stay has included a goal against Portsmouth and a man-of-the-match display at Coventry as the Shrimps avoided relegation