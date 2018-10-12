Neil Reynolds won’t make Brig deal over FC United talk

Neil Reynolds is determined to push all the off-field distractions to one side this weekend when Bamber Bridge travel to face top-of-the-table Scarborough Athletic.

The Brig boss has been the subject of intense scrutiny over the past week after news broke that FC United of Manchester had made him their No.1 target to become the new manager at Broadhurst Park.

The Red Rebels’ approach for Reynolds was rejected by the Brig board, who are determined to hang on to him.

Reynolds has admitted he is extremely flattered by FC United’s interest in him, but will not break the three-year contract he signed in May.

It remains to be seen whether FC United return with a new and improved offer to tempt Brig into parting with Reynolds.

And until he is told otherwise, he will carry on leading the club as they look to maintain their fine start to life in the NPL Premier Division.

“To be mentioned in the same breath as FC United is a huge compliment to me,” said Reynolds.

“But I am Bamber Bridge’s property and that is what it is. I am contracted and I have a job to do.

“That job is to prepare the team as best I can for the trip to league leaders Scarborough this weekend and hopefully we can go there, give a good account of ourselves and get the three points.”

Brig’s players certainly did not let all the uncertainty affect them on Tuesday as they ran out 3-1 winners over North Ferriby United.

And Reynolds believes his men will not be fazed by the second trip to the North East in a week.

He said: “Scarborough are a big, established football club , but we can’t wait to go and lock horns with them.”