No hiding place for Bamber Bridge says boss Mick Taylor

North Ferriby United’s Chadwick Stadium will be no place for the faint-hearted tomorrow says Bamber Bridge manager Mick Taylor.

The Brig boss takes his men to the North East for a crucial relegation encounter against the NPL Premier Division’s bottom side.

The home team are all but relegated having won just two games all season – indeed a victory for the visitors would condemn the hosts to the drop.

However, a Brig win is certainly not guaranteed, considering their current wretched run of results.

They have lost their last five league games and have failed to win in their past nine – that sorry sequence extends to 11 in all competitions.

They are now just four points above the drop zone and Taylor admits nothing but three points will do this weekend.

He has urged his players to stand up to the challenge of their current predicament and take tomorrow’s game by the scruff of its neck.

Taylor said: “We have shown that we can compete at this level, but results over the last few weeks have cost us and put us in this position that we are in.

“It is up to us now to get ourselves out of it. There are no excuses.

“It’s a must-win game, but North Ferriby are not going to just lie down.

“They are going to put up a fight and put a performance in.

“There is pressure on this game because of where we are in the table, but we have to go out there and perform.

“This is a situation that this club has not been used to being in, but there is a job to be done. There are eight games left and we have to give everything we have.”

Taylor has a number of injury concerns with Danny Wisdom (hamstring), Regan Linney (knee) and Dom McGiveron (concussion) doubtful. Kieran Charnock is still struggling with Achilles tendonitis.