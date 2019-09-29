Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge beaten at FC United, Lancaster City lose out at Nantwich but FA Trophy joy for Clitheroe

Neil Reynolds came out on top against his old club as Bamber Bridge went down to a Tunde Owolabi strike just before the hour mark at FC United of Manchester.

In truth, Brig deserved at least a point, and probably all three in this NPL Premier Division clash at Bradhurst Park.

Kieran Charnock had a header cleared off the line by ex-Bamber Bridge man Adam Dodd in the first half, before Michael Fowler hit the post in last minute as Joey Collins’ side threw everything at the home side.

The game’s only goal came in the 59th minute when Owolabi found space on the left before cutting in and hitting a deflected effort that beat Brig keeper Lloyd Rigby at the near post.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City lost 3-2 at Nantwich Town.

Joe Malkin put the hosts ahead in the fifth minute, but Brad Carsley equalised three minutes later.

Luke Walsh’s double was to prove decisive for Nantwich – his goals in the 14th and 44th minute put the home side 3-1 ahead.

Paul Dawson’s 85th-minute effort for the Dolly Blues was merely a consolation goal.

In the FA Trophy extra preliminary round, Clitheroe ran out 2-1 winners at home to Sheffield FC, as they came from behind with Oscar O’Neill and Connor Gaul – in the last minute – on target.

In the National League, AFC Fylde lost 2-0 at Notts County, Wes Thomas and Damien McCrory goals doing the damage.

And in the National League North, Southport went down 2-0 at Boston United.

Brad Abbott and Jordan Thewlis scored the goals.

In the North West Counties League Premier Division, Burscough lost 1-0 at home to Padiham, Harry Pratt on target for the visitors.

Charnock Richard’s home game against Congleton Town, and Longridge Town’s scheduled visit from Northwich Victoria, fell victim to the weather.

And in the North West Counties League First Division North, Garstang’s home game against Prestwich Heys was also wiped out by a waterlogged pitch on a miserable afternoon.