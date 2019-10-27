Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge beaten...by the weather, but Trophy joy for Lancaster

Bamber Bridge’s FA Trophy first qualifying round tie at Nantwich Town fell victim to the weather on Saturday.

The sides must try again on Tuesday night.

But Lancaster City beat the weather – and visitors Witton Albion thanks to a Robert Wilson penalty in the 34th minute.

In the NPL North West Division, Clitheroe were 2-1 winners at home to Ramsbottom United.

Jacob Gregory opened the scoring for the hosts in the 28th minute, but United were level three minutes after half-time through Nic Evangelinos .

Clitheroe’s winner came after 61 minutes, Charlie Mulgrew the scorer.

But Kendal Town’s visit from City of Liverpool was washed out by a waterlogged pitch.

In the National League, AFC Fylde were 2-0 winners at Boreham Wood. Andy Taylor and Dan Bradley got the Coasters’ goals.

And in the National League North, Southport won 3-0 at Btadford Park Avenue, Ryan Astles, Devarn Green and David Morgan on target.

The North West Counties League programme was hit hard by the weather, the Premier Division games between 1874 Northwich and Burscough, Litherland REMYCA and Charnock Richard, and Runcorn Town and Longridge Town all waterlogged.

And in the NWCL First Division North, Garstang also suffered a washout of their home fixture against AFC Darwen.