Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge cannot weather the storm at Scarborough

Scarborough 5 Bamber Bridge 0

Jamie Milligan’s Brig suffered a second-half collapse in a defeat which could be costly to their play-off hopes in the NPL Premier Division,

James Walshaw netted the first of his hat-trick in the 16th minute and Michael Coulson doubled the lead from the spot three minutes later.

Three goals in 16 minutes after the break ended Brig’s hopes of a comeback, Ryan Watson (40) and Walshaw (55 and 62) doing the damage.

All the other local fixtures involving AFC Fylde, Southport, Lancaster City, Kendal Town, Clitheroe, and Longridge Town fell victim to the weather.