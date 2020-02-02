Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge comeback scuppered by late Nantwich winner but joy for Lancaster City

A late goal broke Bamber Bridge hearts after they had recovered a two-goal half-time deficit in the NPL Premier Division at Nantwich Town, who ran out 3-2 winners.

Two goals in three minutes just before the break from Dave Webb and Joel Stair put the hosts in the box seat at the Weaver Stadium.

But Danny Wisdom pulled one back four minutes into the second half.

And when Richie Allen levelled with five minutes to go, it looked like Jamie Milligan’s men had escaped with a point.

But in the 89th minute Webb grabbed his second to snatch victory for Nantwich and send Brig home empty handed.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City were 2-1 winners at home to Warrington Town.

The visitors went ahead in the 10th minute through Jack Mackreth, but the Dolly Blues hit back before the interval through two Charlie Bailey goals and that was how it finished.

In the National League, AFC Fylde went down 2-1 at home to Boreham Wood.

Kabongo Tshimanga put Wood ahead, only for Jordan Williams to level the scores and it was 1-1 at half-time.

Jamal Fyfield netted the winner for Boreham Wood in the 73rd minute.

In the National League North, Southport drew 3-3 at home to Bradford Park Avenue.

Lewis Knight put Bradford in front direct from a corner in the breezy conditions, before George Newell levelled for Port.

Tom Clare restored the visitors’ lead but Brad Bauress made it 2-2, and Newell’s second of the afternoon looked like it might win it for Southport.

But Billy Priestley found the net for Bradford and it ended honours even.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Charnock Richard went down 1-0 at home to Burscough, Joel Douglas on target.

Longridge Town drew 0-0 at Winsford United.

Garstang’s scheduled home match with Cleator Moor Celtic in the NWCL First Division North was wiped out by a waterlogged pitch.