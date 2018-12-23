Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge held after taking stranglehold

Bamber Bridge failed to make the most of an excellent first-half performance as they had to settle for a NPL Premier Division point at Mickleover Sports in a 2-2 draw.

Mick Taylor’s men built up a 2-0 lead at half-time thanks to Danny Forbes’ 18th-minute opener and Alistair Waddecar’s penalty three minutes before the interval.

The hosts’ Pablo Mills saw a goalbound shot blocked in the 52nd minute, but Mickleover finally got on the scoresheet four minutes later when Mills’ looping header from a long throw-in hit the underside of the bar and dropped in.

And in the 80th minute Mason Warren released Shaquille McDonald who subsequently slipped the ball to Nathan Jarman, who smashed the ball past Danny Roccia in the Brig goal.

Elsewhere, Lancaster City were held to a 1-1 home draw by South Shields.

Other results – NPL West Division: Kendal Town 1 Colwyn Bay 3, Kidsgrove Athletic 3 Clitheroe 0; National League: AFC Fylde 2 Ebbsfleet 0; NWCL Premier Division: Northwich Vics 2 Charnock Richard 0, Winsford 2 Burscough 2; NWCL First Division North: Garstang v Lower Breck & Prestwich Heys v Longridge both postponed.