Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge triumph at Buxton

Matt Dudley’s goal brought home the three points to cheer Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor with a 1-0 win at Buxton.

Dudley struck in the ninth minute of the NPL Premier Division clash on Buxton’s 4G pitch.

The goal arrived after good work from Alistair Waddecar won Brig a corner.

Danny Forbes whipped in a great ball and Dudley’s header did the rest.

In the FA Trophy third qualifying round, Lancaster City were held to a draw at home to Guiseley.

Craig Stanley put the Dolly Blues in front in the 13th minute, only for Rowan Liburd to level in the 27th minute.

Robert Wilson’s 67th-minute goal looked to have put City through, but a last-gasp Will Thornton strike made it 2-2.

Elsewhere in the Trophy, Southport’s tie at home to Chester ended in a goalless draw.

The teams must replay tomorrow night, five days before the Sandgrounders travel to Tranmere Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup.

In the National League, AFC Fylde were 2-1 home winners against Boreham Wood.

Danny Rowe and Serhat Tasdemir scored in the 87th and 88th minutes to turn the game around.

In the NPL West Division, Kendal were beaten 1-0 at home by Chasetown, while Clitheroe were hammered 4-1 at Preston Cables.

In the NWCL League Cup, Garstang drew 1-1 at Maine Road, before winning an epic penalty shootout 13-12.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Burscough were held 3-3 at home by Padiham, while Charnock Richard lost 2-1 at home to Northwich Victoria.

And in the NWCL First Division North, Paul Turner scored twice as hosts Longridge Town beat Lower Breck 4-1.