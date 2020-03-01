Non-league round-up: Bamber Bridge washed out, Lancaster City hit for five and FA Trophy KO for AFC Fylde

In the NPL Premier Division, Lancaster City went down 5-2 at Hyde United.

Tom Pratt scored a hat-trick for the hosts, the first coming in just the second minuie.

Glenn Steel was on target for Lancaster City (photo: Tony North)

Liam Tongue (19) made it 2-0 to Hyde, but Glenn Steel pulled one back for the Dolly Blues before half-time.

John McCombe restored United’s two-goal lead three minutes after the break, and Pratt scored his second a minute later to make it 4-1.

Charlie Bailey (56) reduced the deficit but just before the hour mark Pratt completed his three-goal haul.

Bamber Bridge’s scheduled trip to Morpeth Town fell victim to the weather in the same division, as did Kendal Town’s visit to Ramsbottom United in the NPL North West Division.

But Preston North End’s Tyrhys Dolan scored Clitheroe’s consolation goal on his debut after a loan move last week, the Blues going down 4-1 at Workington AFC.

In the FA Trophy quarter-final, AFC Fylde lost 3-2 at home to Harrogate Town after extra time.

Jordan Williams and Luke Burke got the Coasters’ goals.

But a strike from Lloyd Kerry and two goals from Jack Muldoon did the damage.

In the National League North, Southport’s visit to Kings Lynn Town was off due to a waterlogged pitch.

First-half goals from Chris Lomax and Kevin Pollard gave Burscough a 2-1 home win against Quires Gate in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division.

James Boyd scored Gate’s consolation goal with a last-minute penalty.

But Charnock Richard’s home date with Runcorn Town was washed out by the weather.

And the same fate befell Longridge Town, who saw their game at Rylands postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

On Friday evening, Garstang went down 3-1 at Golcar United in the NWCL First Division North.

Garstang went ahead in the 22nd minute thanks to an own goal.

But the hosts hit back through Nathan Tayo (29), Joshua Lang (44) and new signing Reuben Noble Lazarus (70) to claim the three points.