Non-league round-up: Six-hits Bamber Bridge!

Alistair Waddecar was Brig’s four-goal hero as they hammered Stafford Rangers 6-1 in the NPL Premier Division.

Waddecar got the first after 13 minutes only for Sam Coulson to level for the visitors. But Rangers were swept away as Andrew Howarth (27) and Waddecar (60) goals put Brig in charge.

Jordan Darr (70) made it 4-1 before Waddecar’s late double added gloss to the scoreline.

Elsewhere in the division, Lancaster City had a timely victory 2-1 at Buxton, despite falling behind.

Lewis Fensome (56) and Glenn Steel (89) got the Dolly Blues’ goals.

In the NPL First Division West, Clitheroe drew 1-1 at Chasetown, while Kendal Town salvaged a point in a 2-2 home draw with Ramsbottom United.

In the National League, AFC Fylde saw off Braintree Town 3-0, Danny Rowe among the goals.

Southport were beaten 2-0 at Brackley on Saturday in front of a crowd of 590, sending them down to 21st place in the National League North.

Dion Charles had the ball in the net for the visitors within two minutes of the start, with a follow-up shot after a David Morgan effort had rebounded from the bar, but it was ruled offside.

And in the 21st minute Ellis Myles put the Saints ahead with a fine solo effort.

Nine minutes later, Southport lost possession in their own half and Brackley swept swiftly up the field, James Armson putting the finishing touch to double his side’s lead.

In the NWCL Premier Division, Charnock Richard won 4-2 at Irlam, Carl Grimshaw (18), Ross O`Farrell (68), Jack Higham (86) and Oli Oxley (90) their scorers.

Burscough won 3-2 at Padiham.