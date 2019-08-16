NPL Premier Division top scorer Alistair Waddecar delivers massive boost to Bamber Bridge by verbally agreeing contract extension

Bamber Bridge boss Joey Collins toasted the start of the new season by securing a deal that will keep the NPL Premier Division’s top scorer Alistair Waddecar at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium until the summer of 2021.

Brig start the new campaign at Matlock on Saturday and Collins was delighted to seal a verbal agreement with Waddecar.

And Collins says it is a major coup for the Irongate club.

He said: “Ali is a major part of what we are building here at Brig. He has agreed in principal verbally to a new deal.

“That was mine and (coach) Matt (Lawlor’s) key aim this summer.

“It is a huge signing for Bamber Bridge and it will take him beyond our record appearance level.

“He is a massive part of the club.

“He has been here from a young age and has turned down offers from other non-league clubs, in higher divisions and even Football League teams over the years.

“It is a huge signing for us. He truly is Bamber Bridge through and through and we are delighted to have him at the club.”

Collins took over last season to guide Brig to safety and he is hoping for a battle at the right end of the table.

He said: “Nobody wants to be in a relegation battle.

“But this division is tough and financially we are not the strongest in the league but hopefully we will be looking up.

“Our aim is to enjoy it this season, enjoy our football and finish as high as we possibly can.”