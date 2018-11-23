'Performances have been good' - winless run is no concern for Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor

Boss Mick Taylor insists there is no panic within the Bamber Bridge camp despite the team slipping to 15th in the NPL Premier Division table.

Brig were beaten 2-1 at home by Gainsborough Trinity in midweek – stretching their winless league run to seven games.

After a bright start to the season following promotion, Brig now find themselves just four points above the relegation zone.

Taylor has yet to taste success in the league although he has guided the club to two wins in the LFA Challenge Trophy.

To be fair to the new manager, he has only been in charge of the past four league games since becoming the new manager.

And he believes it will only be matter of time judging by performances before his side registers its first three points under his tenure.

He has pointed to the close nature of the past four games which has seen his men lose by the odd goal to Gainsborough and Matlock, while drawing with Hednesford and Nantwich.

“The performances haven’t given me any cause for concern,” said Taylor. “It’s just been little individual errors which have cost us.

“If we had been getting beaten easily then I would be worried, but we have been in every game.

“I think it will only be a matter of time before we get that first win in the league.”

If Taylor is to get that particular money off his back this weekend then his team will certainly have to be at their best.

They travel to Buxton who are strong at Silverlands having won five of their first eight home games, while Brig have yet to register an away victory this season.

“As we all know each and every game in this division is diffcicult,” said Taylor.

“We have come up having won promotion and we alwasy knew it was going to be tough.

“We are competing against teams with huge budgets, but why can’t we show that we can compete.

“We showed that we can compete teams like Gainsborough, who are fifth, and Nantwich, who are second; we are just not having that little rub of the green.

“I believe in our squad and the spirit is good.”

Taylor revealed he and his assistant Neil Crowe are active in the transfer market as they look to bolster their squad.

Striker Brad Carsley is an injury doubt for this weekend as he continued to nurse tendonitis in his Achilles.