Preston North End confirm friendlies at Bamber Bridge, AFC Fylde, Chorley FC, Fleetwood Town and Cork City

Preston North End will travel to Bamber Bridge, AFC Fylde, Chorley, Fleetwood and Cork City this pre-season.

Alex Neil's Championship side have just confirmed five pre-season friendlies with two home clashes at Deepdale set to be announced at a later date.

PNE will kick-off the pre-season schedule with the annual trip to NPL Premier Division side Bamber Bridge on Saturday July 6 (3pm k.o)

After that traditional fixture Neil's men will jet off to the Republic of Ireland for a training camp.

The Lilywhites will take on forward Sean Maguire's old side Cork City on Monday July 8 at Turner's Cross (7pm k.o).

It is a homecoming for midfielder Alan Browne who was born in the city.

But after the duo return to their roots

PNE then face a National League double header as they travel to AFC Fylde's Mill Farm base on Saturday July 13 (3pm k.o)

PNE then head to Victory Park to take on newly promoted on Chorley on Tuesday July 16 (7pm k.o).

The Lilywhites are hoping to confirm two home friendlies on Saturday July 20 and Tuesday July 23 in due course.

But they will end pre-season on the road as they head to League One outfit Fleetwood Town on Saturday July 27 (3pm k.o) before the 2019/20 Championship season commences on Saturday August 3.

PNE's pre-season schedule:

Saturday July 6 (3pm k.o) Bamber Bridge (A)

Monday July 8 (7pm k.o) Cork City (A)

Saturday July 13 (3pm k.o) AFC Fylde (A)

Tuesday July 16 (7pm k.o) Chorley (A)

Saturday July 20 TBA (H)

Tuesday July 23 TBA (H)

Saturday July 27 Fleetwood Town (A)