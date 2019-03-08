Results are all that counts now for Bamber Bridge

Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor admits results are all that matter at this stage of the season as his team look to ensure NPL Premier Division survival.

After spending most of the season in a mid-table spot looking secure, Brig have found themselves nervously looking over their shoulders in recent weeks.

A tough run of results –they have failed to win in their previous eight league games and have lost their past four – means they are now only four points above the relegation zone.

And it is now approaching two months since Taylor’s men last tasted success – that was a 5-2 victory over Hyde United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

After narrow defeats to promotion-chasing Nantwich Town and Gainsborough Trinity over the past couple of weeks, it is crucial that Brig secure at least four points from their next two games.

This weekend, they host Whitby Town – who are just above them in the table – before travelling to rock bottom North Ferriby United – a team with just two wins to their name all season.

Taylor insists there has not been too much wrong with his side’s performances, but they need to start coming out on the right side of results.

“It’s just the way things are going at the moment,” said Fell. “The performances I feel have been good, it’s just that we are not getting our just rewards at the moment.

“It seems when you are down where we are, things go against you and when you’re up at the top things go for you.

“We don’t seem to be getting that little bit of the rub of the green, but things have got to change sooner rather than later. These next two games are crucial and results are all important now.

“It doesn’t matter how you get them, you’ve just got to get them.

“It’s okay when opposition managers say what good football we are playing, but it’s quite hard to take when we are not getting the rub of the green or the results.

Taylor has certainly changed things around in a bid to find that winning formula.

He has brought in a number of new players over the past month and handed debuts to goalkeeper Russ Saunders and striker Dominic McGiveron last weekend.

“We have shaken things up– not just with the goalkeepers but the outfield players too,” said Taylor.

“We have done it to raise our levels that little bit higher in every department.

“Since I came in, we haven’t really had that strength in depth and it’s pleasing that we’ve been able to get bodies in.”

Brig have fitness doubts over James McCarten and Danny Wisdom this weekend.

Kieran Charnock remains on the sidelines with Achilles tendonitis.