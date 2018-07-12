REVEALED: Bamber Bridge's NPL Premier Division fixture list

Bamber Bridge start life in their new league with an away clash at Grantham Town after their NPL Premier Division fixtures were revealed.

Brig were promoted in May after beating Prescot Cables in the First Division play-off final.

And now Neil Reynolds' side will start life in their new league away from home at Grantham on Saturday August 18 with Workington the first visitors to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium a week later.

The festive fixture list sees Brig host Marine on Boxing Day and they make the short trip down the M6 to Warrington Town on New Year's Day.

Reynolds' men will end the campaign on April 27 at home to Mickleover Sports.

August

18 Grantham Town (A)

21 Workington (H)

25 Matlock Town (A)

27 Warrington Town (H)

September

1 Witton Albion (H)

4 Lancaster City (A)

11 Buxton (H)

15 Stalybridge Celtic (A)

25 South Shields (A)

29 Stafford Rangers (H)

October

2 Gainsborough Trinity (H)

6 Whitby Town (A)

9 North Ferriby United (H)

13 Scarborough Athletic (A)

16 Farsley Celtic (A)

20 Basford United (H)

November

3 Hednesford Town (A)

17 Nantwich Town (H)

24 Buxton (A)

December

1 Stalybridge Celtic (H)

8 Witton Albion (A)

15 Lancaster City (H)

22 Mickleover Sports (A)

26 Marine (H)

January

1 Warrington Town (A)

5 Grantham Town (H)

12 Hyde United (H)

19 Workington (A)

26 Hednesford Town (H)

February

2 Nantwich Town (A)

9 Whitby Town (H)

16 Stafford Rangers (A)

23 South Shields (H)

March

2 Gainsbrough Trinity (A)

16 North Ferriby United (A)

23 Farsley Celtic (H)

30 Basford United (A)

April

6 Scarborough Athletic (H)

13 Hyde (A)

20 Matlock Town (H)

22 Marine (A)

27 Mickleover Sports (H)