Reynolds: Brig were not at the races

Neil Reynolds admitted his Bamber Bridge team were not at the races on Saturday as they suffered their first home defeat of the season.

Brig were beaten 3-2 by Ramsbottom United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium – paying the price for a lack-lustre display in the first 75 minutes of the match.

Three-nil down to a team who had up to that point failed to win on their travels, Reynolds’ men did stage a mini- revival.

Goals from James Boyd and Alistair Waddecar in the final six minutes gave the home side hope of a point but in the end it was too little, too late.

“I am not going to try to cover it up, for the first 75 minutes we weren’t good enough,” Reynolds said.

“It’s kind of the first time I have called the players’ attitude into question this season. There were far too many of our big players who had an off-day.

“But after 75 minutes and going 3-0 down, we then started to play and could have gone on to win the game.

“We scored twice and got it back to 3-2 and then missed a golden chance with the last kick of the game.

“We played well in the last 20 minutes, it’s just a shame we took 70 minutes to get going. To be honest, it’s the first time we have been in that position this season.

“We were 3-0 down, we could have capitulated, but the players didn’t.

“We got ourselves back in the game and could have nicked a point in the end.”

The result saw Brig slip off the top of the NPL First Division North, replaced by South Shields, who have gone two points clear with three games in hand.

This weekend sees Brig host Hyde United, who are in fifth spot five points behind Brig but with three games in hand. Reynolds is set to keep faith with the same squad of players despite Saturday’s setback, but will welcome back Matt Mahoney to his squad, while Adam Dodd is pushing for a recall to the starting XI after injury.