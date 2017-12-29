Reynolds’ men out to topple leaders

Bamber Bridge plan to throw the NPL First Division North title race wide open with victory over league leaders South Shields tomorrow.

Third-placed Brig have the chance to move within two points of the Mariners by collecting all three points at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

And boss Neil Reynolds believes his side certainly have what it takes to upset the table toppers. With Brig’s game at home to Skelmersdale United postponed due to the weather on Boxing Day, Reynolds took the opportunity to take in South Shields game at Kendal.

They drew 1-1 and Reynolds believes he has spotted a few chinks in the armoury of the Mariners.

“Obviously South Shields are at the top of the table for a reason,” Reynolds said. “They are a very good side. But if don’t think they will fancy coming to us especially on the back of their last two games.

“They drew against Trafford on Saturday and Kendal on Boxing Day. From what I saw when I watched them the other day, Kendal did well but what it showed to me is that South Shields are not unbreakable.

“They definitely have flaws in their game and it’s about whether we can expose them

“I don’t think they will like to come up against pace at the top end of the pitch.

“They have two very good, experienced centre halves who are good in the air, but if we can play in and around them and off their shoulders, that maybe a way for us to get in.

“I don’t know if this will have any effect on the gam, but they lost their midfielder Robert Briggs against Kendal .

“I think he is their best player so he might be a doubt.

“But we are looking to blow the title race wide open by beating South Shields.

“I think it’s a good time for us to play them – we’ll be feeling fresher. I will disappointed if we don’t beat them even though they are top of the league.”

Reynolds has the benefit of a fully fit squad to choose from and was boosted last week by the return of captain Matt Lawlor after three months out.