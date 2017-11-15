Reynolds thrilled by Magpies draw

Bamber Bridge manager Neil Reynolds could not hide his delight after his team were paired with derby rivals Chorley in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

The neighbours will meet at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium in early December with a place in the semi-finals of the prestigious competition up for grabs.

Brig – who thrashed Atherton Collieries 4-1 in the previous round last week – knew that they would have a home tie against either the Magpies or fellow NPL First Division North Colne, who met in the second round of the competition on Tuesday.

It was looking likely that Colne would be Brig’s opponents after they led 1-0 until the 85th minute at Victory Park.

However, a disputed penalty allowed Nick Haughton to square the match and Jason Walker fired home the winner in injury time.

Reynolds said: “We are absolutely delighted to get drawn at home against Chorley. I was looking at the score on Tuesday night after about 70 minutes and I saw Colne were winning.

“Even though I am good mates with Colne’s manager Steve Cunningham, I was willing Chorley to score.

“Chorley at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium is what everybody at Bamber Bridge wanted.

“We’re close neighbours and it was a regular league fixture up until five years ago when Chorley got promoted.

“Everybody wants to win the LFA Trophy. The final is at Bolton Wanderers’ ground, the semi-final is at the County Ground. It’s going to be a good old fashioned Lancashire derby.”