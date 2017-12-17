Routine win puts Brig back in second

Bamber Bridge 3 Radcliffe Borough 0

Bamber Bridge climbed back in to second place in the NPL First Division North with a comfortable victory over Radcliffe, writes Alan Bateson.

Ali Waddecar forced an own goal as Brig’s early dominance paid dividends.

A cross from the right was fumbled by the visitors’ keeper Grogan Firth, Waddecar challenged for the loose ball only to see the keeper force it over his own goalline to give Bamber Bridge a deserved lead.

Brig piled on the pressure looking to add to their lead and on 15 mins Matt Dudley again got his head to a cross, this time from the left and forcing a fine save from Firth.

Just has it seemed the hosts would have to settle for a single-goal half time lead, Macaulay Wilson found himself in space on the right-hand side of the six-yard box, he took one touch before drilling the ball high in to the net.

And within two minutes of the restart it was 3-0 as James Boyd finished.

Matt Dudley was unlucky with a driving effort that just cleared the bar.

Wilson was then close adding his second but his effort from a tight angle again just cleared the bar.

Bamber Bridge: Rigby, Wilson, Dodd, Bains, Mahoney, (Lawlor 60), Potts, Boyd (Milligan 74), Forbes, Waddecar, Dudley, Linney (Garner 62)

Subs (not used): Marlow, Staunton-Turner