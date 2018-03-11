Scarborough Athletic 2, Bamber Bridge 3

Bamber Bridge gave their automatic promotion bid a real shot in the arm when they defeated third-placed Scarborough Athletic on Saturday.

Brig – in fourth spot in the NPL First Division North – enjoyed a superb 3-2 win to keep them well in the mix at the top.

After falling behind to a fine Michael Coulson finish on 15 minutes, the visitors hit-back 12 minutes later when Lwis Nightingale curled in an absolute beauty from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later it was 2-1 to Brig when Adam Roscoe won a tackle in midfield allowing Alistair Waddecar to race through on goal before slotting the ball past the keeper.

Brig made it 3-1 on 66 minutes when Macauley Wilson worked wonders down the wing, crossed for Regan Linney to send a bullet header past the keeper.

A last minute goal from Jack Johnson left Brig nervously hanging on, but they held on for a great three points.

Elsewhere, Clitheroe were 3-2 winners over Brighouse Town. In the Premier Division, Lancaster City snatched a draw at Stafford Rangers thanks to two late goals.

In the North West Counties League premier Division, Burscough were well beaten 5-2 by Runcorn Town.