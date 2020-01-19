Sheldon Green grabs Bamber Bridge winner against Buxton

Bamber Bridge 2 Buxton 1

Sheldon Green’s 82nd-minute strike gave Brig all three points in a 2-1 NPL Premier League victory over Buxton at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Brig opened the scoring after five minutes through Richie Allen, before Nico De Girolamo’s header levelled for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

His brother Diego saw several efforts well saved by Brig goalkeeper Danny Roccia, before Green’s well-placed finish sealed the victory.

Manager Jamie Milligan made one change from the side that lost to Basford United last weekend, with Rowan Roache coming in for Joe Booth.

And Roache was involved in the build-up for the first goal, firing the ball across for Allen to tap home at the back post.

Roccia was then called into the action for the first time on 23 minutes to save Diego De Girolamo’s low effort.

Down the other end, Green dribbled past several Buxton defenders before firing an effort narrowly over.

Alex Brown then saw his effort saved by Roccia.

The visitors levelled the scores in the dying moments of the half, De Girolamo rising highest to power the ball into the back of the net.

Brig started the second half brightly, Allen heading wide of the post after more good work from Green on the right flank.

Chances were at a premium until Brig substitute Michael Fowler slalomed through the Buxton backline before placing his effort narrowly wide on 69 minutes.

Brig then began to put on heavy pressure, coming agonisingly close when Allen’s low cross to the back post on 80 minutes was unable to be met by an attacking boot.

They did not have to wait long for the goal to arrive, however, with a deflection finding the run of Green who placed the ball emphatically into the far corner.

Milligan’s men were able to see out the remaining time to seal an important three points, a win that moves them on to 31 points and 15th position in the table.