Stalybridge up next for never-say-die Brig

Emotions got the better of Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds on Tuesday night after his side battled back to earn a point against Buxton.

Brig were staring down the barrel of their first defeat of the season and their first home loss since November last year when the Derbyshire-based outfit opened up a two-goal advantage.

However, a remarkable final few minutes of the match saw Brig pull level thanks to two missed penalties which were converted at the second attempt.

Ryan White pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute when he tucked home the rebound after seeing his initial effort saved from spot.

The lightning then struck again deep into added time as White once again missed from 12 yards, but Chris Marlow was on hand to fire home the loose ball.

That goal saw Reynolds celebrate by running down the touchline and throw his blazer up in the air.

“The celebrations and the emotions probably got the better of me towards the end,” said Reynolds.

“On the balance of play I thought we dominated the second half. I would have been really upset if we had not had got something from the game.

“But the manner of it – to miss two penalties but get the follow-ups and the second with the last kick of the game – that is why you’re involved in football.

“More important was our never-say-die attitude.

“The lads who started and the lads who came off the bench, they were all brilliant and I’m absolutely delighted.”

Brig take their unbeaten record to Stalybridge Celtic, who currently reside four places and two points below them in the table.

Reynolds is hopeful of bringing in another central midfielder ahead of the game.

“We are coming up against some big physical sides,” Reynolds said.

“I would like more of a physical type player with a little bit more height who will complement the lads we already have in there.”

One player who has departed is summer recruit Matty Morgan, who has returned to Colne.

“Matty has gone back to Colne,” Reynolds said. “He came in the summer but just could not break into the team.

“He wanted to play football so I was not going to stand in his way.”

Regan Linney and Macauley Wilson remain injured, but James Boyd has returned after a short loan spell.