Staying in NPL Premier Division is all that matters to Bamber Bridge boss Mick Taylor

Boss Mick Taylor said nothing but survival will do for Bamber Bridge as they seek to rescue their season over the remainder of the campaign.

A torrid run of results since early January has seen Brig plunge down the NPL Premier Division table.

They are winless in their past 10 league games and have lost their past seven matches in all competitions.

Brig are currently in 19th spot in the table – just one place and three points above the drop zone – and have six games to pull themselves away from danger.

Having worked so hard to win promotion last season, Taylor admits that it would be unthinkable if all that hard work was to be undone.

Confusion still surrounds whether the team who finishes in 19th spot will be safe following the winding up of bottom club North Ferriby, who have had their record for this season expunged.

Taylor knows his men must target as many wins as possible over the final few weeks of the campaign, starting with this weekend’s trip to Basford United.

“It’s huge, it’s vital that we stay in this division,” said Taylor.

“I have always said when I came in as manager and did interviews, I was asked, ‘Where do we want to go, what’s your ambition’?

“I’ve always said right from day dot the main aim is to stay in this division.

“We know how hard it is and it still is.

“There are six huge games left for us and we can only try and do our best and try harder.

“Hopefully we will get something this weekend and give ourselves that change of fortune and hope that somebody else’s fortunes change for the worse like ours have done. This run has been very hard to take especially when you are playing well in certain games and not getting your rewards.

“But the season is a long one, things even themselves out and we are where we are.”

Taylor – who watched his team lose 3-0 at home to league leaders Farsley Celtic last weekend – believes his side are paying for a lack of consistency over the course of games.

“We are not playing badly,” Taylor said. “That’s the thing about it.

“All I can say is we are lacking that bit of consistency.

“When I say that, we are either having a good first half and then a mediocre/bad second half or vice versa.

“We just need a goal to go in off somebody’s backside, a ricochet or own goal to give us that impetus.”

Basford will be no easy task. They are in eighth spot in the table and are strong at home playing on their artificial surface.

“We are looking forward to going there,” he said. “It’s a 4G pitch and is our last long journey of the season.

“It’s a huge game. They’ve all been huge since we took over. We have to win.”