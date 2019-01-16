Striker Brad Carsleyrevealed he grew frustrated at being on the bench at Bamber Bridge and took the decision to leave and join Lancaster City

Striker Brad Carsley revealed a lack of opportunities in the first team was the only reason behind his decision to leave Bamber Bridge.

The 24-year-old centre-forward joined NPL Premier Division rivals Lancaster City last week after being released from his contract at the Sir tom Finney Stadium.

He made an immediate impact at Giant Axe, scoring a last-ditch equaliser on his debut to help his new side secure a point in a 2-2 draw against Mickleover Sports.

Carsley – who joined Brig in the summer of 2017 after a goal-laden spell with Longridge Town in the West Lancashire League – admits it was a big wrench to leave the club.

“I went up through the play-offs last season with them,” Carsley said.

“Of course, it was a big wrench to leave. I love the club, love the fans – I made a few good friends there.

“I have absolutely nothing against the club, it was just about getting back playing regular football.”

Carsley had been sidelined earlier in the season with tendonitis in his Achilles and then found his way back into the side blocked by the form of Alistair Waddecar and Matt Dudley.

“I had a bit of an injury and the manager Micky Taylor started playing somebody else in my place.

“I was made to do a recovery programme which would see me play 30 minutes, then 60 minutes and then 90 minutes.

“That did not really happen. I said to Micky I want to be playing regularly once I am back fit – week in, week out.

“He could not promise me that so I asked if I could be released from my contract.

“It’s a short career and I wanted to be playing regularly.”

Carsley had no shortage of offers for his services once it became apparent that he would be departing Irongate.

Play-off chasing Warrington Town and Buxton made an approach, while his former Brig manager Neil Reynolds also enquired about taking him to FC United.

In the end, he was persuaded to join City due to locality and the enthusiasm of boss Mark Fell.