Striker James Dean can fire Bamber Bridge to safety but needs help

Bamber Bridge captain Matt Lawlor is hoping he and his team-mates can provide the support for James Dean to fire the team to safety.

The well-travelled striker has shown just what a good player he is since arriving at the club at the start of this month.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in the three games that he has played, but unfortunately Brig have not made the most of his contribution. Although he set up Alistair Waddecar for both his goals in the 2-0 win over Stafford Rangers, so far all of Dean’s goals have been in a losing cause.

Against Stalybridge Celtic, Dean put Brig 2-0 up and seemingly on the way to three points, until a shocking second half saw Joey Collins’ men ship three goals.

It was a similar story once again on Saturday as Dean netted to put Brig ahead at Hyde United in the first half but a poor second half performance once again saw them go down to a 4-1 defeat.

Lawlor revealed he has been thrilled by the way Dean has started his Brig career – and particularly the fledgling partnership he has struck up with Waddecar – but the rest of the team need to help him out.

“James Dean has made a big difference since he came in,” said assistant boss Lawlor, who is preparing his team for tonight’s LFA Challenge Trophy tie at Nelson, followed by Saturday’s league clash at home to Morpeth.

“We’ve not really had an experienced centre forward that’s going to occupy both centre halves.

“It’s been very difficult to get someone of his experience in. He’s linked up well with Ally and we’re hoping they will help us go on a run.”