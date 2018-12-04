Taylor sets sights on semi-finals of Trophy

Bamber Bridge will not underestimate Prestwich Heys this evening as they target a place in the last four of the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy.

Mick Taylor’s men travel to Sandygate Road as the firm favourites to progress to the last four stage.

A NPL Premier Division side, Brig are three division above Heys – who hail from the NWCL First Division.

However, boss Taylor knows his men will not have an easy ride against a team who are particularly strong at home.

They have also hit 14 goals in their past two games – beating Holker Old Boys and AFC Blackpool 6-0 and 8-1, respectively.

“They are going to be a tough proposition,” said Taylor.

“I have been told their ground and pitch is a nice place to go. They picked up some great results and so should be full of confidence.

“They are going to raise their game against a higher-ranked side and we certainly won’t be underestimating them. We’ve had them watched and know all about them.

“We go there in good form and it gives us an opportunity to maybe go that little bit further in the competition.”

Brig have certainly hit their straps under their new manager in the past couple of weeks.

They registered their first win with Taylor at the helm against Buxton, and followed that up with a 3-0 win over Stalybridge Celtic at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Chris Marlow broke the deadlock and Brig then ran away with it courtesy of goals from Alistair Waddecar and Paul Dawson.

“I was very pleased with the second half,” said Taylor. “The first half was a battling performance, but we needed to step it up in the second half, which we did.

“I felt our attacking play was really good.

“That’s two wins on the bounce, we’ve scored four goals and two cleans sheets.

“I’m over the moon for the players and the staff and everybody connected with the club.”

On the injury front, striker Brad Carsley looks set to sit out tonight’s match as he continues to nurse tendonitis in his Achilles. Regan Linney and Macauley Wilson remain on the long-term casualty list.