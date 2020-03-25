The 2019/20 Northern Premier League football season set to be terminated, but National League remains keen to complete the season on the pitch

The 2019/20 Northern Premier League and North west Counties campaign could be terminated after the league released a statement outlining their intention to do so, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bamber Bridge, Lancaster City, Clitheroe and Kendal Town all operate within the NPL, while clubs such as Longridge Town, Charnock Richard and Garstang are part of the NWC, which is part of step five and six.

Those leagues have outlined their wish to see this season end, but the National League, which uses the NPL as a feeder league, is thought to want to play to a conclusion.

The statement read: "The Northern Premier League has been working alongside its fellow step 3&4 leagues, via the FA Alliance committee, to find a solution for the 2019/20 season that can, ideally, apply across all of the National League System.

"The NPL, Isthmian and Southern Leagues are unanimous in wanting to terminate the 2019/20 season immediately. Whether that is done on the basis of determining the final placings via average points per game, or the season is declared null and void cannot be decided until the National League’s intentions are confirmed.

"The NPL, Isthmian and Southern Leagues have made the FA of their wish to terminate the 2019-20 season, although any such decision has to be ratified by FA council. While this process is on-going, competition issues can then be decided, together with the implications for promotion and relegation.

"The league, via the Alliance, is lobbying the government, the Premier League and others for additional financial assistance. A recent survey amongst NPL clubs estimated the impact of Covid-19 on those clubs to be over £3.25m

"The NPL will continue to provide its member clubs with as much information, support and guidance as possible to assist them during this difficult time."