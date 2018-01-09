Title race heading for an exciting climax – Renno

Bamber Bridge boss Neil Reynolds admits the NPL First Division North title race is hotting up.

Brig find themselves in fifth spot in the NPL First Division North table, but only four points adrift of leaders South Shields.

Scarborough Athletic are in second spot on the same number of points as the Mariners, while Prescot Cables and Hyde United are third and fourth respectively.

Strangely, Reynolds admits he feels much happier now than when he did when his team led the way at the top of the table in the early part of the season.

“Even though we are in fifth now, I feel better now than when we were top of the table,” said Reynolds, who saw his team’s game at Atherton Collieries last night in the League Cup postponed

“Back in the early part of the season, we had played a few more games than everybody else.

“But now everybody has played around the same number of games and as we have seen, other teams have dropped points and we have picked up points.

“There’s not much between the top four or five teams and it makes it very exciting.

“We’ve still got to play Hyde, Scarborough and South Shields.

“It’s going to be difficult because they are all very good teams.

“It’s kind of in our hands although there is a long way to go, but if we do over the first half of 2018 what we did over the second half of 2017, we’re going to be there.”

In preparation for the big promotion push – which will see three teams go up this season rather than the usual two – Reynolds has been busy bolstering his squad both on and off the pitch.

Chorley defender Kieran Charnock has arrived on loan and made his debut in the 3-1 win at Mossley. He replaces the outgoing Lewis Baines, who has returned to parent club Fleetwood.

Reynolds has also recruited Squires Gate midfielder Gary Pett and looks set to swoop for Farsley winger Lewis Nightingale.

Off the pitch, Mick Taylor has rejoined the club’s coaching set-up and will be alongside Reynolds for this weekend’s home clash against Ossett Town.