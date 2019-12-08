Two-goal Alistair Waddecar helps earn vital win for Bamber Bridge against Mickleover Sports

Bamber Bridge 3 Mickleover Sports 2

Two goals from Alistair Waddecar and Joe Booth’s exquisite free-kick gave Brig a 3-2 win over Mickleover Sports at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

The game was Brig’s first since Joey Collins left his role as manager in midweek, Neil Crowe and Stuart Barton taking temporary charge.

The hosts raced into a sixth minute lead, after Chris Marlow was fouled 30 yards out. Booth stepped up and sent the free-kick into the top-right corner on his right foot.

But Mickleover equalised just four minutes later, when an unlucky deflection in midfield looped over Brig’s defence and landed in the path of veteran Lee Hughes, who placed the ball past Lloyd Rigby.

James Dean almost gave Brig the lead when Matty Thomson’s cross found him free in the box but keeper Otuyo Mohammed made an excellent diving save.

Then on 26 minutes, Mickleover captain Greg Young powerfully headed home a corner to put the visitors in front.

Brig equalised on the stroke of half-time, Waddecar cutting in from the left before firing the ball into the bottom-left corner.

That gave Brig the momentum going into the second, half and Mohammed was called into action on 57 minutes to push behind Dean’s goalbound effort.

From the resultant corner, the keeper was unable to hold a whipped-in cross and Pablo Mills had to be on hand to acrobatically clear off the line.

Brig were not to be denied from the following corner, however, Waddecar getting to the ball first at the near post and heading in on 61 minutes.

With three minutes of time added on, Mickleover began to put pressure on the Brig goal but Crowe and Barton’s men repelled them to record an impressive victory – their fourth in a row at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.