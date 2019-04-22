Waddecar double ensures Bamber Bridge stay up

An Alistair Waddecar double against Marine has ensured Bamber Bridge’s status as a NPL Premier Division club for another season.

The talismanic winger popped up with a goal in each half to secure the three points at Rossett Park on Easter Monday.

And that win coupled with Mickleover Sports’ 1-0 defeat at home to Basford United means Brig have gone four points clear of the relegation zone with only one game of the season left to play.

In a tense encounter, Brig held their nerve although they were indebted to goalkeeper Lloyd Rigby who made a string of fine saves, including from a penalty in the first half.

In fact the first half was a tale of two spot-kicks as Marine missed theirs, but Waddecar made no mistake just a few minutes later from his.

After a bright start by the visitors which brought no reward, they were rocked when the home side were awarded a penalty. Captain Danny Mitchley stepped up but his effort straight down the middle was brilliantly saved by Rigby.

And just a couple of minutes later, Scott Harries jinked his way into the box before being upended. Waddecar stepped forward and placed the ball into the corner.

It was that man again who made it 2-0 shortly after half-time when he let the ball drop over his shoulder and volleyed home, in off the post from 10 yards.

With plenty of time still left in the match,tension grew on the terraces as Marine began to turn the screw.

But the Brig defence held firm and when it was breached, Rigby was hand to ensure his team’s survival.