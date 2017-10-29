Warrington Town 2, Bamber Bridge 1

Bamber Bridge’s involvement in this season's FA Trophy ended in Cheshire on Saturday afternoon with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Warrington Town.

The game started in somewhat of a flat atmosphere on a cold and blustery afternoon, neither side creating anything in the early stages.

Brig’s first chance worthy of note arrived on 10 minutes as Alistair Waddecar burst through the Warrington backline into the box, pulled the back neatly for the advancing Brad Carsley, whose effort was blocked

On 15 minutes Dan Mooney cut inside from the right wing but his 20 yard shot cleared the crossbar. Warrington responded and from a free kick, Lloyd Rigby pulled of a superb save, turning the ball round the post for a corner.

At the other end, an Waddecar corner flashed across the face of the goal with no one on hand to poke it home. Carsley then blasted over as the visitors began to dominate the game.

The best chance of the half arrived on the half hour, Brig were awarded a penalty as Carsley was upended in the area as he controlled the ball and turned to get in a shot. From the resulting spot kick, Michael Potts saw the home keeper dive low to his right to turn the ball round the post for a corner.

Undeterred, Brig continued to look the brighter side and Carsley again found space in the box following a sweeping passing move, but his shot was comfortably held by the keeper.

Half time arrived with Bamber Bridge looking the better of the two teams and unlucky not to be at least one in front.

Town started the seocnd half at a much faster pace and pinned Brig back in the early stages.

It took them just six minutes to take the lead, Jamie McDonald stabbing the ball home from close range.

The goal clearly lifted the hosts who began to dominate proceedings, Brig where struggling to find their rhythm and chances were few and far between, Waddecar tried his luck on the hour but his effort flew harmlessly over the bar.

Moments later, Mooney showed great footwork as he dribbled his way in to the penalty area, but his shot sailed well wide of the keeper's left hand post.

With Warrington having the bulk of possession the game turned into a scrappy affair, the home side picking up a flurry of yellow cards, and Brig struggled to build up any head of steam in the swirling windy conditions.

It was still the home side looking the more likely though and on 70 minutes Rigby made a magnificent save to stop a 20 yard volley. Warrington piled on the pressure and their second goal arrived on 79 minutes as McDonald darted through the visitors' defence before rounding Rigby and calmly slotting the ball home.

Warrington had the game by the scruff of the neck and only a superb Matt Mahoney block on the line prevented a third goal.

Late into added time, Waddecar pulled one back for Bamber Bridge, stretching at the far post to volley home a great cross from Adam Dodd. Any thoughts of a late fight back however, where thwarted by the referee who blew the final whistle as soon as Warrington kicked off.

Full Time: Warrington Town 2 Bamber Bridge 1

Att: 239

Bamber Bridge: Rigby, Marlow, (Boyd 85) Dodd, Baines, Mahoney, Potts (capt.) Waddecar, Forbes, (Milligan 70), Carsley, Dudley, (Linney 64), Mooney

Unused subs: Vasey, Staunton Turner

PHOTO: Ruth Hornby