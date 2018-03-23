Leyland's crown green bowlers to meet with South Ribble Council leadership to discuss club fee row

Crown green bowlers in Leyland have been backed by South Ribble’s deputy leader as the saga over fees rolls on.

Bowlers from Leyland Sports Association (LSA) attended South Ribble Council’s full council meeting on Wednesday night (March 21), where chair Les Crosby pleaded for the council’s support in their campaign to get directors from the LSA around the table to discuss the increase in playing fees.

Crown green bowlers from Leyland Sports Association continued their protests of new fees last Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Crosby said: “I am here tonight for your support over the dispute we have with the directors of the association which sees us having to pay to play on the bowling green. We believe it is unfair.

READ MORE: Worries over the future of crown green bowls in Leyland after club protesters are locked out of town green

“As a result we have been locked out of the sports club and all the locks on the ground have been changed.”

In a response, deputy leader of the council Coun Colin Clark said: “This matter has just been drawn to my attention and I would like to express my empathy.

Chairman of the crown green bowlers, Les Crosby, outside the padlocked gates of Leyland Sports Association two weeks ago. Photo: Neil Cross.

“I have checked out if South Ribble Council have any ownership of this site but we have not.”

Coun Clark added: “Our policy is to protect leisure facilities. I will have a look and see what we can do. If we can do something, we certainly will – but I will have to look at it.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Protests continue over crown green bowling costs at Leyland Sports Association

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Crosby said: “It’s positive news that the council has taken it on board.

"Hopefully they will come to some solution and get round the table with the directors, or perhaps help in doing this.”

Directors from the Leyland Sports Association are yet to respond to enquiries over the situation.

Bowlers continued their protests on Thursday (March 22) and are set to meet with council leaders next Monday (March 26).