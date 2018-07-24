Mixed weekend for Leyland in league and cup

Leyland edged a thriller with Garstang on Saturday, as they held on to win by two runs in the Northern Premier League at the Stanning Memorial Ground.

However, on Sunday, they exited the Lancashire Knockout Cup at the quarter-final stage, as they went down by nine wickets at Clifton of the Greater Manchester Cricket League.

On Saturday, Garstang won the toss and elected to field.

And Leyland were all out for 161 in the final over.

Opener Tom Reece fell for just two, but Henry Thompson (46) and Umar Waheed (63) laid the foundations for the innings.

They found little support down the order though, once Thompson was run out and Waheed fell to Travis Pieters, one of his five victims, as he ended the innings with a hat-trick.

Ross Bretherton made 17 and Andrew Makinson 14.

Pieters finished with 5-29 off 7.4 overs, while Ian Walling also contributed 4-51 from 13.

Garstang’s reply was anchored by captain Mark Walling, batting at number four, as he finished unbeaten on 74 – left stranded as his side were all out with two balls remaining, two short of Leyland’s total.

Only Pieters (13), Ian Walling (17) and Naqib Rahman (15) could join him in double figures as the hosts edged towards the target, but Thompson’s 5-51, including a caught and bowled to see off last man Alasdair Egerton, proved crucial.

Bretherton also chipped in with 2-20.

Leyland are at St Annes in the league on Saturday.

In the LCB Knockout, Leyland were denied by Clifton at the last eight stage.

Clifton restricted Leyland to 170 with a great team performance in the field, and knocked off the target for the loss of one wicket.