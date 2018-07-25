Amelie earns gold for Leyland Barracudas swimmers

Seventeen swimmers from Leyland Barracudas competed at the North West Summer Regional Championships which took place over two weekends in Manchester and Liverpool.

The standard was extremely high and Leyland managed to come away with four medals.

The star performer for Leyland was 12-year-old Amelie Elliot who excelled at her favourite stroke, picking up the gold medal in the 50m breaststroke and a silver in the 100m breaststroke.

Another silver medal was won by Tom Arkwright, 13, in the 50m freestyle sprint.

Arkwright also made the finals in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

The final Leyland medal was awarded to 16-year-old Anna Dutton, who again got a silver. Dutton’s medal came in the 200 individual medley where there is no place for any weakness in all four strokes.

Dutton also claimed a place in the 100m freestyle final.

James Handford, 14, had a good competition reaching three finals.

Twelve-year-old Robert Littler, Max Delaney and Bradley Snaylam, both 13, and 16-year-old Kyle McKenna all qualified for two finals and 11-year-old Hannah Morris, Leyland’s youngest regional qualifier, and Ben Porter, aged 16, both gained a place in one final.

Head coach Gillian Rankin said: “I’m very happy with all the swimmers’ performances, particularly the younger swimmers who were competing at this level for the first time.”

The following swimmers also gained the qualifying consideration times and competed in various events: Heidi Hailwood, 12; Abbie Myers, 12; Rebecca Ward, 13; Jasmine James, 15yrs, Ella Snaylam, 16; Lucy Handford, 17; and Morgan Gaskell-French, 18.