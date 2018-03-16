Bowling leagues’ registration nights

The Leyland and District Bowling League registration night is this coming Monday, March 19, at Leyland and Farington at 8pm.

The fee for Leyland night league teams’ is £45 per team and for Leyland Veterans’ league teams’ is £30 per team.

Elsewhere, the Preston and District Amateur Bowling League registration night is Tuesday, March 20, at Moor Park SSC, Blackpool Road (formerly Fulwood Con Club) from 7,30pm.

The fee for Preston and District League teams’ is £55 per team.

Player registration sheets along with BCGBA registration numbers are to be submitted and handbooks will be available for collection.