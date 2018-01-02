Charlie hopes for best of British in Birmingham

Lancashire’s squash star Charlie Mccrone has been praised for her enthusiasm for the sport as she gets set to make her debut at the prestigious British Junior Open in Birmingham today.

The 10-year-old will be one of 220 English players and 650 overall competing at the biggest event in junior world squash, which features more than 30 nations up to Under-19s level.

This will be the first year in the event’s illustrious history that the Under-11s category has been added to the programme, while third-seeded Mccrone from Chorley has already been recognised at national junior level.

Lee Drew, England Squash’s national junior coach, said: “She is so enthusiastic. She is always so smiley and just loves being on court and listens well. She enthuses you because of her love of the game.”

Mccrone, who attends St Catherine’s Primary School in Leyland, said: “I hope to perform the best that I can and learn from playing other top players from all around the world.

“I’m pleased to be part of this amazing opportunity, it’s just great for younger girls like me to take part in such a big competition.”

It has been an eventful few years for the Lancashire youngster ever since becoming the region’s No.1 Under-11s player aged just eight.

Within a couple of months she also won the North West regional title.

In June 2016, Mccrone came fourth in the Under-11s English Championships and this year became national champion without dropping a game.

“It was overwhelming and took a while to sink in, and it was then I realised all the hard work, discipline and sacrifice was worth it,” she said.

Last January she represented Lancashire in the Under-15s category in the inter county championships. Incredibly, she won all three of her matches, twice coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

In November, Mccrone was invited to attend an England Squash Development Programme in Manchester with other aspiring juniors from across the country.

She is currently ranked No.7 in the country in the Under-13s category.

“My two heroes are Nick Mathew and Laura Massaro, because they are both so determined,” she said. “Laura is an amazing role model.”

