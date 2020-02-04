Family Robinson in great form for Brownedge Blues in Preston and District Snooker League

Brownedge Blue came out 7-0 winners in the Brownedge derby against the Reds, stacking up 539 points in the process in week 15 of the Preston and District Snooker League Division One season.

Leigh Robinson top scored with a 64 break and his son Jake Robinson made another of 58 for the Blues.

Elite A sneaked a further point ahead at the top of the table with a 5-2 home win against Freckleton.

Danny Blair recorded a 55 break in a 105-25 win for the leaders.

St Wilfrids A bounced back from last week’s whitewash with a superb 6-1 home win against Broughton A, Andy Sanderson (40) and Tom Howarth (32) the big break makers.

In Division Two there was a 4-3 away win for Eccleston B at second-placed St Anthony’s B, with Paul Crabtree’s being the performance of the week with a 62 break in a 96-26 win.

St Gregory’s B have moved five points clear at the top with a 5-2 win at Lostock Cons, Paul Hamriding the star player with a 89-47 win.

In Division Three, Fulwood a Blue had a 7-0 home romp against St Gerard’s to move just one point behind league leaders Acregate A, with a game in hand too.

Mehl Singh made a 37 break in a 97-37 win.

The star performers this week were Lee St-Louis of Acregate A, hitting a 48 break in a 94-34 win, and Justin Smalley of Ashton BC B who made a 47 break in a 77-26 win.

Division Four saw the highest break of the season, made by Jack Dixon of Elite F, who racked up 39 in a 79-20 win, helping his team to a 6-1 win at Whittingham A.

Ashton BC A had a 5-2 win at Elite Juniors, Dominic Bean the star man with a 25 break in a 75-41 win.

RESULTS:

PRESTON & DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE: St Gregory’s A 3 Elite C 4, Brownedge Blue 7 Brownedge Red 0, Elite A 5 Freckleton 2, Elite B 4 St George’s A 3, St Wilfrids A 6 Broughton A 1, Eccleston A 2 Elite E 5.

P Pts

Elite A 15 77

Elite C 15 74

St Gregory’s A 15 68

Brownedge Blue 14 68

Elite B 15 59

Eccleston A 15 56

Elite E 15 50

Freckleton 14 45

Broughton A 15 42

St Wilfrids A 15 31

Brownedge Red 15 28

St George’s A 15 25

DIVISION TWO: Lostock Cons A 2 St Gregory’s B 5, St Anthony’s B 3 Eccleston B 4, St Bernard’s 6 St Wilfrids B 1, Euxton Institute 1 Bamber Bridge Cons 6.

P Pts

St Gregory’s B 13 70

St Anthony’s B 13 65

St Bernard’s 13 53

Lea Social 12 47

Eccleston B 13 47

Euxton Institute 11 33

Lostock Cons A 13 33

St Wilfrids B 12 30

New Longton 11 25

Bamber Bridge Cons 11 24

DIVISION THREE: Ashton BC B 6 Moor Park Cons 1, Broughton B 3 St Anthony’s A 4, Fulwood Blue 7 St Gerard’s 0, Deepdale Joes 3 Acregate A 4.

P Pts

Acregate A 13 59

Fulwood Blue 12 58

Elite Red 11 47

Ashton BC B 13 46

New Meadow St B 12 45

Deepdale Joes 12 44

St Anthony’s A 13 42

St Gerard’s 13 34

Moor Park A 13 32

Broughton B 12 27

DIVISION FOUR: Whittingham A 1 Elite F 6, Elite Juniors 2 Ashton BC A 5, Wilbraham 55th 3 Elite D 4, Moor Park Eddies 5 Lostock Cons B 2, Fox Lane 3 Nets Bar 4.

P Pts

Elite F 14 82

Fox Lane 14 64

Nets Bar 14 63

Moor Park Eddies 13 52

Elite D 14 51

Ashton BC A 13 40

Wilbraham 55th 14 40

Whittingham A 14 35

Lostock Cons B 14 34

Whittingham B 13 34

Elite Juniors 13 30