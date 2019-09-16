Flyweight ace Lisa Whiteside piles pressure on Nicola Adams after latest victory

Preston boxer Lisa Whiteside plans to step up the pressure on arch-rival Nicola Adams by being ringside at her next fight.

The double Olympic champion defends her WBO flyweight world title later this month against Mexico’s Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall, in London.

Having seen Adams become world champion without having to fight after previous holder Arely Mucino was forced to relinquished the belt due to injury, Whiteside has questioned the Leeds-born fighter’s first defence of the title.

Salinas, who is 30-years-old, has lost seven of her 28 professional bouts and Whiteside believes the contest is just a “paper exercise” and an example of the politics in the sport.

Whiteside – who racked-up her third win in the professional ranks with a second-round stoppage victory over Russia’s Evgeniya Zablotskaya in Bolton on Friday – will be a keen observer in the crowd when Adams walks into the ring for her first fight in nearly a year.

“I will probably go and watch that fight,” said Whiteside. “Make her aware that I’m here and she should be boxing me not someone ranked No.5 in Mexico.”

Chorley-born Whiteside believes she made a lot of people sit up and take not by the level of performance on Friday night.

“I think I made a big statement,” Whiteside said. “She was in with the world No.5 in her last fight and she went the distance; she could not last two rounds with me.

“I’ve had some really good feedback from it and I want to make a big step up in my next fight. I want a 10-rounder which will give me world ranking points.”

Whiteside also had a word of praise for long-time trainer Mick Day.

“He makes me feel like a million dollars and I trust him 100%.”