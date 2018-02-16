Laura in England squad for Gold Coast

Chorley’s world No.4 Laura Massaro is on her way to Australia’s Gold Coast after being named in Team England’s squash squad.

With less than seven weeks to go until the Games begin on April 4, Team England have selected nine players who will compete Down Under.

At the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2014, Team England topped the medal table in squash with a total of nine medals with two gold, five silver and three bronze.

Glasgow 2014 double silver medallist and Delhi silver medal winner Massaro will be competing at her third Commonwealth Games.

Massaro said: “It’s such an honour to be selected to represent Team England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and I’m really excited about heading to the Gold Coast.

“The Commonwealth Games for squash players is our biggest event and it’s always great to meet fellow sportspeople and enjoy being a part of Team England.

“I’m hoping to turn my 2014 silver into 2018 gold.”

Commonwealth champion Nick Matthew will return to the Commonwealth Games stage for the last time.

Matthew, who will be appearing at his fourth Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, has won the two most prestigious tournaments in the professional game, the British Open and the World Open, three times each.

He will be back on the Commonwealth stage after winning a gold and a silver at Glasgow 2014 and two gold medals at Delhi 2010.

He said: “I’m delighted to be selected to compete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“For a while, I didn’t think I’d make it to my fourth Games so it’s fantastic to be feeling in really great shape and ready to head to the Gold Coast.”

Squad: Alison Waters, Jenny Duncalf, Nick Matthew, Daryl Selby, James Willstrop, Adrian Waller, Declan James, Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry.