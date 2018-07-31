Leyland showjumper Amanda Derbyshire scoops superb bronze at Gold Cup

Lancashire-born showjumper Amanda Derbyshire has claimed third place in the prestigious Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup at Hickstead on Friday.

The rider – who hails from Leyland and is currently based in America – jumped one of only eight clear rounds within the time from 47 starters to go through to the jump-off.

London Olympic gold medal winner Nick Skelton encouraged Derbyshire to ‘go for the win’ from the ringside.

She thought she had done enough in the second round, but she could not match Dutch winner Kevin Jochems or runner-up Massimo Grossato for speed.

Derbyshire (below) said: “There’s no better feeling. This is Roulette BH’s first 5-star Grand Prix and I could not be happier with him. The advice was go in to win it and I thought I was really fast but obviously I was not.

“We came over to do a few team events this summer, so we’ve been here about six weeks and we’re here for a few more weeks. I’m feeling pretty good for the rest of the competition here.”

The event is one of the oldest equestrian events in the world, as well as one of the biggest outdoor horse shows in the country.

It offers everything from the skill and power of international showjumpers clearing vast fences, the precision of top-class show horses and ponies, and the speed and exhilaration of the scurry drivers and event riders galloping around Hickstead’s famous international arena.

Showjumping highlights include the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain, the Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup, the BHS Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the MS Amlin Eventers’ Challenge.

These classes attract the very best riders in the world, as Hickstead offers a great chance to get up close to the equestrian superstars.