Micro League triumph for Leyland Barracudas’ youngsters

Leyland Barracudas Swimming Club’s young swimmers were celebrating victory after the first of four fixtures in Division A of the Micro League North West competition.

The ‘Micro A team’ comprising of 33 swimmers between the ages of 9 and 12, got off to a flying start against teams from Southport, Fleetwood and Ormskirk.

Leyland Barracudas' Micro A team

Captained for the season by Emily Wade and Harry Butler the team competed in 49 races made up of a mixture of relay and individual events. For the nine-year-old swimmers – Matilda Carey, Casey Jack, Esme Bretherton, Rosa Dunbavin, Phillipa Rankin, Elijah Ferson, Max Roberts, Daniel Jones, Finlay Metcalfe and Oliver Owens – this was their first match.

But they put in some great performances with the girls winning both their relay events, whilst the boys won their medley relay and came second in the freestlye relay.

Tom Jepson was kept busy with a total of six swims, competing against 12-year-old boys in two of the relays, and secured a good individual win in the 50-metre freestyle.

He also swam the last leg of the mixed freestyle cannon to achieve a personal best time for 25-metre freestyle and secure joint first place for the team in that particular event.

Individual wins were also recorded for 12-year-old Megan Doherty in the 50-metre freestyle, Finlay Metcalfe (9) in the 50-metre backstroke and Johnny Wright (10) in the 50-metre butterfly.

Throughout the match scores between the top three teams – Fleetwood, Southport and Leyland – were tight with Barracudas joint-second for much of the afternoon.

When the final result was announced – and with a total of nine wins, 20 second places, 12 thirds and four fourth places – Leyland secured victory with a total of 131 points.

Fleetwood secured second place (127 points), Southport third (125 points) and Ormskirk fourth (106 points).