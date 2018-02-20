Rocket Ronnie off to flier at Guild Hall

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Robert Milkins 4-0 to reach the last 16 of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix at Preston Guild Hall.

After a closely contested first frame, O’Sullivan took the second with a break of 119 before completing his third career whitewash of Milkins.

Yan Bingtao twice came from a frame down to beat Martin Gould 4-2 and sealed victory in style with a break of 122.

Michael Georgiou, who won the Shootout title a fortnight ago, beat Luca Brecel 4-0 while Jack Lisowski beat Ryan Daly 4-3.

RESULTS

First round: Ronnie O’Sullivan (Eng) bt Robert Milkins (Eng) 4-0, Yan Bingtao (Chn) bt Martin Gould (Eng) 4-2, Michael Georgiou (Eng) bt Luca Brecel (Bel) 4-0, Jack Lisowski (Eng) bt Ryan Day (Wal) 4-3