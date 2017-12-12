Speed demon Alfie is a natural race ace

A Leyland race ace could be a superbike star of the future after a terrific debut season in the sport.

Nine-year-old Alfie Davidson has proved himself to be a real natural on a motorbike after securing a top-10 finish in the Coolfab British Junior Championships.

On his Air Cool minibike, Alfie has been Mr Consistency personified to finish in seventh spot out of 21 riders over the eight-meeting series.

A remarkable effort considering he only started riding bikes just over a year ago after going along to the motocross track at Preston Docks.

His proud dad John said: “He’s only been on the bike for a year so he’s not done too badly. I took him down to the track at Preston Docks probably about October of last year.

“I have had motorbikes, although I’ve never raced them but I have always been interested in them.

“Alfie saw all the riders there and got hooked basically. He told me that this is what he wants to do so we got him a bike and he started practising a bit more. It’s all progressed from there.”

The Lever House County Primary School pupil’s highest placing in any one race was fifth and his father revealed that he could have finished higher than seventh overall after missing out on competing in the final meeting.

“We missed the last race in Cumbria because of the weather,” John said. “We arrived for the race but it was when we had the hurricane last month.

“We thought it was going to get cancelled so we came home, but they actually ran it after we had left. So he could have got more points.”

After having such an excellent first season on the circuit, the youngster could have been forgiven for taking it easy over the winter.

However, he has been straight back on the bike and achieved a superb result at the first meeting of the BMD Winter Series at Three Sisters, in Wigan, late last month.

“He won the first one and then came second in the next one,” John said. “I think there’s another four meetings over the course of the winter.”

Despite only being involved in the sport for a little over 12 months, the young race ace already has ambitions of becoming a full-time professional motorbike racer.

“He wants to go into racing –he actually would love to have a go at the TT Races in the Isle of Man,” his father added.

“Everybody has their dreams. He would love to race full-time on the track.”

As well as his father, the youngster is supported by his mother Laura and brother Jack (15), who enjoys fixing his bike and plans to study the subject at Myerscough College next year.

“I would say his mum struggles to watch him, but she understands that he’s good at it,” John said. “The bikes can get up to 55mph which for young lads is quite fast. He fallen off a few times and broken his visor.

“But you just get them back on the bike straight away. They’ve no sense of fear at that age.”

Alfie has received financial help from Gavin Duxbury, of H&G Motorcycles, which is situated in Burscough. If you are interested in sponsoring Alfie then visit his facebook page: www.facebook.com/Alfie-Davidson-1210292865745456