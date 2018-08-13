Touchdown town for Chorley Buccaneers after NFL superstar Neiki Thorpe guides them to victory in the annual NFL Flag football tournament

A junior American football team from Chorley has had the help of an NFL superstar on its journey to national glory.

The Chorley Seahawks – made up of members of the American Football Club the Chorley Buccaneers – took part in the NFL Flag football tournament in London competing alongside 1,000 other youngsters from the likes of Manchester, Leeds and London.

Chorley Seahawks, made up of youngsters from the Chorley Buccaneers, lifting the trophy

And the team of young super fans got some added help from NFL superstar and member of the Seattle Seahawks, Neiko Thorpe, on their way to beating all who stood in their path to glory last month.

Ian Oxborrow, Head Coach for the Chorley Seahawks and Buccaneers, said: “Neiko helped coach the kids. To see NFL stars that close up and running off down the field high fiving them...it was brilliant.”

Ian added: “The kids are delighted to be crowned the national NFL Flag champions.

“NFL Flag has been a great programme to be a part of and we’ve first hand experienced the benefits it has to offer.

A young Chorley Seahawks footballer escaping an oppositon player

“We hope to be going head-to-head with more schools and reclaim our title next year!”

Jason Brisbane, Head of Community for NFL UK, said: “This event is testament to the positive impact American Football can have on children in the UK and a great celebration of this year’s national NFL Flag tournament.”

And the Buccaneers are once again putting Chorley on the national map for American football after getting through to the national flag finals in all of its age groups.

Ian, who played for the Lancashire Wolverines and has been a fan of the sport since the 1980s, added: “I just love the sport. There’s a position in the game for everyone. It’s such an inclusive game.”