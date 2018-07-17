World Cup gold for Holly Bradshaw

Holly Bradshaw won gold in the pole vault to give Britain its first victory at the inaugural Athletics World Cup at the London Stadium on Saturday night.

The Euxton athlete produced a season’s best of 4.75m to add to her British title win a fortnight ago.

In the team contest, between eight nations, Great Britain finished third with 155 points behind winners the United States – who won the first of their kind Platinum Winners’ Medals – with 219 points, with Poland second with 162 points after two days of competition.

Bradshaw said: “It’s a different event.

“It takes me back to my roots when I used to compete for Blackburn Harriers when you used to collect points.

“I kind of wanted to go over 1.82m, which would have been a British record.

“But for me, at the minute I am building nicely towards the European Championships.”

The European Athletics Championships take place in Berlin between August 7th and 12th.

Bradshaw won the European Indoor Championships gold in 2013.