Tailenders wag to help Leyland beat Fulwood

Tailenders Alex Williams and Andrew Jacques ensured Leyland just edged past Fulwood and Broughton in a thrilling end at Highfield.

Leyland had been set a target of 151 for victory.

The visitors had bowled F&B out for 150, as Leyland bowlers Ross Bretherton and Umar Waheed picked up three wickets apiece.

Karl Cross and Kurtis Watson mopped up the others, and it looked an achievable target for Dave Makinson’s men.

Makinson was back in the side having missed the start of the season due to a shoulder injury, though the long standing skipper did not bowl.

Leyland’s chase had a rocky start as they lost opener Tom Reece for just a single.

But Ian Farrington, 25, and Umar Waheed, 18, gave the visitors a decent platform.

Bretherton fell for nought but Watson would go on to anchor the innings.

His 41 propelled Leyland towards the 151 target, but when Andrew Makinson, Karl Cross and James Rounding all fell in quick succession, adding just 12 runs between them, Leyland’s chase started to wobble.

The overs too were slipping away when number nine Alex Williams and 10 Jacques entered the fray.

Though the tailenders showed their bottle, Williams finishing unbeaten on 17 with Jacques’ 11 not out taking them past the total to finish on 152-8, just one ball into the 49th over.

That win leaves Leyland seventh in the Northern Premier League table.

Leyland’s firsts followed that up by progressing to the next round of the Lancashire Knockout.

Leyland travelled to Burnley’s Turf Moor and won through the Duckworth Lewis method in a rain-impacted game.

Bretherton’s 46 and Andrew Makinson’s 37 helped Leyland to a total of 209 all out.

Burnley lost both openers cheaply, but number three Qasim Shah hit 56 and built up a partnership with Asif Zakir.

Though late spells of rain hampered their chase, and as soon as Waheed snared Shah, Leyland were in a strong position.

Zakir, 26, and Joe McCluskie were left unbeaten at the crease, but at 94-4 in the 28th over, the game was unable to carry on due to the weather, with Leyland earning a derby clash with Chorley.

The second XI beat Vernon Carus seconds by 52 runs.

Jake Peake’s 64 helped Leyland to a total of 161-8, batting first.

Though it was a sterling bowling performance that helped Leyland to victory.

After Steven Pallett tore through the top three, Michael Birchall took over to finish with figures of 6-20.

Ellis Robinson picked up the other wicket as they bowled the visitors out for 109.

Leyland’s third XI beat St Anne’s thirds by six wickets.

Abigail Bates and Laurence Shackleton picked up three wickets each as St Anne’s were all out for 131.

Michael Pallett top scored and was unbeaten at the crease as Leyland finished on 132-4.