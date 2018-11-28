15 things to do in Lancashire this weekend - December 1-2, 2018

Get into the festive spirit early with some of these great events:

PAID: Christmas Craftacular, Hoghton, Sunday, December 2

Sail to Santa is at WWT Martin Mere

Hoghton Tower’s Christmas Craftacular returns. And it promises to be bigger and better than ever. Open from 10am until 3pm, you will find local crafts and have the chance pick up some unique Christmas gifts. There will also be Christmas music, street food and more. Admission is £2 per person, with under 16s going free. Father Christmas will be popping by too so make sure you pay him a visit. Separate charges apply. In addition, there will be Christmas Family Crafts taking place so you can make Christmas themed crafts for all the family.

PAID: Family Reindeer Encounters, Wrea Green, from Saturday, December 1 until Monday, December 24

Something very special is taking place at Wild Discovery on Ribby Road, Wrea Green, this December - it’s their new Family Reindeer Encounters. This is a family experience to meet Santa’s very own special reindeer, Pringles. The whole family will have the chance to meet and greet Pringles, feed him and have a photo taken to remember the magical moment. Tickets are £10 per family (max of 5 people). Booking is essential - call 01772 673836 between 10.30am and 4pm.

PAID: Sail to Santa, Burscough, from Saturday, December 1 until Sunday, December 23

A Family Reindeer Encouter is awaiting at Wild Discovery in Wrea Green

This year get a magical Christmas experience as you sail across to visit Santa and his elves on their own Island. Tickets cost £8.50 per child and includes: Boat trip to see Santa (one adult per child); visit to Santa; a gift; make your own Christmas craft in the craft room; post your letter to Santa and receive a response after your visit. The boat is accessible for wheelchairs. At WWT Martin Mere. Book early to avoid disappointment - visit www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/martin-mere/

PAID: The Lancashire Hotpots: Carry On Hotpotting, Preston, Saturday, December 1

Ohhh Matron! The undisputed kings of musical comedy The Lancashire Hotpots are “Carrying On” and they’re back at Preston Guild Hall to bring you their unique blend of madcap music and laughs. Expect to hear all your Hotpot favourites including Shopmobility Scooter, I Fear Ikea and Chippy Tea as well as Egg, Sausage Chips & Beans! Support comes from the Stu Penders and Spladoosh. Doors open 7.30pm and tickets are £15.50. Call 01772 804444 to book.

PAID AND FREE: Blackpool Santa Dash, Blackpool, Sunday, December 2

The Jazz and Gin Club is on at Burnley Mechanics

Get ready for the festive season with the Blackpool Santa Dash. Run, jog or walk the 3K route from the Sandcastle Waterpark. Every dasher will receive a Santa suit and medal. The Santa Dash takes place from 11am until 1pm. Adult registration is £10, child registration £5, and family registration £25 (two adults and two children). The Santa Dash is free to watch from anywhere along the route. To book a place visit www.trinityhospice.co.uk/our-events/detail/santa-dash/

PAID: Victorian Christmas, Burnley, Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2

Discover a truly festive Victorian Christmas at Gawthorpe Hall in Burnley. The Hall will be decorated in the style of the Victorian era, when the Royal family adopted many new traditions from Prince Albert’s homeland of Saxe-Coburg. The dining room with be set for Christmas Dinner and Father Christmas will be there. There will be festive music and readings, children’s activities and more. No booking required. Admission is £6 adults, £4 concessions, accompanied children free.

PAID: ‘Folk It’ Paint Workshop, Preston, Sunday, December 2

The kids will love to Meet Santa at Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood

Learn to paint the ‘Folk It’ way with this workshop, hosted by Folk It ambassador Jackie, from Vintage Crafts by Jaxs. Learn to paint, starting with dots and working your way up to flowers, mandalas and much more. On this workshop, being held at The Golden Ball on Liverpool Road, Longton, you can choose to paint baubles, coasters or hearts - perfect to keep or great for Christmas presents too. Starts 10am. Tickets are £10, with no pre-payment needed. Places are limited to 15 people, secure your place by emailing info@golden-ball.co.uk

PAID: Santa Specials, Preston, from Saturday, December 1 until Sunday, December 23

Create your warm magical memory with a Santa Steam Special experience at Ribble Steam Railway. A perfect family get together, sprinkled with some festive fun. Join them, relax and have some fun with their friendly helpers. Enjoy light seasonal refreshments, snuggled up warm in your steam-heated carriage. Watch their eyes light up, young and old, as Father Christmas visits you in your seat to hand you your personal Christmas present. Tickets prices and ride times vary.

FREE: Winckley Square Christmas Concert, Preston, Sunday, December 2

To get yourself in a festive mood, head to the beautiful surroundings of Preston’s Winckley Square for traditional Christmas Carols concert with the St Stephens Choir, followed by the One Voice Community Choir. You can also enjoy a mince pie, mulled wine, hot chocolate, parched peas or hot soup. The event is free to attend and open to everyone. Runs from 3.30pm until 6.30pm. Organised by the Friends of Winckley Square Gardens. Make sure you wrap up warm and cosy!

PAID: Music Hall Memories, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, December 1

Blackburn Choral Society are presenting Messiah by Candlelight

The Good Old Days returns for one night only at Lytham St Annes High School, as part of the Lytham St Annes Victorian Festival. A full cast, ready to regale you with music, magic, mirth, good old sing alongs and some comical audience participation too. It is hoped you will join in the spirit of the era and dress in your best music hall outfits. Curtain up is 7.15pm. Tickets, costing £10, available from Vanilla Artisan Bakery & Cafe, Park Road, by calling 07837 388096 or via email: ektimeless@gmail.com

FREE: A Victorian Christmas, Lancaster, Saturday, December 1 and Sunday, December 2

Head to the Judges Lodgings in Lancaster for a festive treat with Father Christmas and seasonal crafts for the kids. Discover Victorian traditions, meet the butler and housekeeper and enjoy live music in this special building. There’s something for everyone this Christmas at the popular museum. Admission is between 11am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, with no advanced booking required. The museum will formally re-open in 2019 following its shock closure in 2016. For more information call the museum on 01524 581241 or email judgeslodgings@lancashire.gov.uk

PAID: The Mechanics Jazz and Gin Club, Burnley, Sunday, December 2

The Burnley Mechanics Jazz and Gin Club welcome Emma Johnsons’ Gravy Boat to the stage on Sunday. Gravy Boat deliver lyrical, contemporary swing with an emphasis on accessible melodies and a warmth of sound, played by young instrumentalists who met at Leeds College of Music. Sit back, relax and sip on some gin. Tickets are £10.

PAID: Messiah by Candlelight, Blackburn, Saturday, December 1

This year’s performance of the Messiah by Blackburn Music Society will take place in Blackburn Cathedral on Saturday from 7pm until 10pm. The concert will be by candlelight and will feature a chamber orchestra specialising in baroque and early classical music. Soloists for the event are Angela Hicks, Joseph Judge, James Hutchings and James Berry. Playing the chamber organ is Samuel Hudson, and the Northern Baroque Sinfonia will be conducted by Abi Kitching. Tickets: £12 in advance, £14 on the door (under 19s free). Available from http://blackburnmusicsociety.org.uk/

FREE: Santa Barges In, Preston, Sunday, December 2

Father Christmas arrives by barge at Guy’s Tatched Hamlet at Bilsborrow on Sunday. The day starts at 1pm with various children’s christmas activities, including Uncle Martin’s Punch & Judy Magic Show, kiddies DJ, face painting, fairground rides and more. Then at 2pm the man himself will arrive by barge to join in the party and go into his special grotto to meet all his little friends. He has a gift for all the children – don’t forget your letter for the post box.

PAID: Meet Santa at Farmer Parrs, Fleetwood, from Saturday, December 1 until Monday, December 24

Santa will be at Farmer Parrs in Fleetwood from 10am until 5pm from Saturday, until Monday, December 24 (last entry on 24th is 3pm). Farmer Parrs operate a first come first served basis to visit Santa so it is advised to arrive early during busy periods. A visit to Santa is included in the £5 per peson price of admission to Farmer Parrs Animal World.