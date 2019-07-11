A consultant surgeon from Royal Preston Hospital will swap his scrubs for the stage with Jimmy Cricket for Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A singing, guitar playing consultant surgeon from the Royal Preston Hospital is to share the bill with veteran comic Jimmy Cricket in a show raising money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

While the ever popular Irish funnyman is headlining the event at Preston's Playhouse Theatre on Sunday night, endoscopy clinical lead Mr Rob Hart will perform both original material and covers from the 1960s to present day with his singing partner, retired endoscopic nurse Barbara Keith.

Both live in Chorley and for the last eight years have been performing as New Venture Duo exclusively for charities and good causes.

It is Barbara who has organised Sunday’s concert, which when the curtain goes up at 7.30 pm will also feature renowned folk duo Trouble at’ Mill and the much sought after Paul Scholey, who performs as Elvis. Barbara and entertainer Carl Gordon will co-compere.

Tickets for the show are £10 each, inclusive of parking, which normally costs £3. They are available from the Playhouse Theatre’s website via its events page and also, by calling Barbara on 07402 600222.

Barbara said: “It’s a great bill featuring very popular acts. I hope former patients, work colleagues and anyone who enjoys a good laugh and great music will support it as all the proceeds are for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.”