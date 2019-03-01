Amonbagh Indian Restaurant in Fulwood is a must try takeaway for customers from Preston to Leyland

The team behind the Amonbagh Indian Restaurant in Fulwood are proud of their credentials.

Their five-star hygiene rating (the only Indian restaurant in Preston for the last eight years) hangs in the window space, they come highly recommended from their reviews on social media and based on Sharoe Green Lane their customer base stretches to Fulwood to Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Leyland.

Tucking into a Friday night curry

That in itself speaks volumes

The launch of a new delivery service from Sunday to Thursday, no doubt will only extend their reach, though in all honesty I’ve never once had an issue with an order and collection.

The staff themselves are always happy to help

There is a reason Amonbagh comes highly rated as one of the best Indian takeaways in the area – you really are guaranteed restaurant quality food.

If you like your choice of curries, the team here excel with their unique and signature dishes. It’s hard once you develop a favourite to try anything else .

My recent visit was courtesy of a Friday takeaway catch up with one of my best friends.

Looking forward to a new red wine we had to try, it was our conclusion it would wash down with a curry quite nicely.

She had never tried Amonbagh and in some ways was a little overwhelmed scrolling through the online menu.

To make it a little easier, we decided to take away the decision making and instead opted to choose from the special banquet and gourmet dinners.

A meal for two at £27.95 includes mix papadoms, mango and onion chutney, mix tikka, mix kebab, chicken tikka bangla special, lamb Balti Tarkari, bindi bhaji, keema naan, pilau rice.

It’s not so much a meal but a feast and would have easily fed a few more round the table. At £14 per head it’s well worth the money not only for quantity but the taste factor too.

If you’re a fan of deep flavoured sauces – the chicken bangla special is a must. With the banquet there really is something to suit all tastes.

All put together with fresh quality ingredients, for those of you who might want to, you can even sit and watch your food being cooked in front of you.

Maybe one day, they might venture out and consider opening a dine in restaurant, I’m pretty sure it would be very well received.

https://www.amonbagh.co.uk/